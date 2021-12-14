हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Allu Arjun

'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun clears the air on ruckus at movie event

Allu Arjun has apologised to his fans after the cancellation of the photo-op session at an event which took place recently during Pushpa promotions. The furious fans created ruckus at the event and ended up getting injured. 

&#039;Pushpa&#039; star Allu Arjun clears the air on ruckus at movie event
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Fans of Tollywood actor Allu Arjun protested against the cancellation of the actor's photo session with them at an event and created a ruckus following which Arjun apologised to them.

Things escalated as Allu Arjun's fans started to create ruckus after the show organisers stopped them from meeting Allu Arjun.

ba

Allu Arjun, who came to know about the incident, took to his social media handles to apologise to his fans.

He acknowledged the unfortunate incident which took place after the pre-release event of 'Pushpa', assuring his fans that he would be careful hereafter.

"I got to know about the unfortunate incident of my fans getting injured at a fan meet event today. My team is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated."

"Henceforth, I will take a lot of care to ensure that such incidents don't happen again. Your love and admiration is my biggest asset and I am never going to take them for granted," the 'Pushpa' actor's note reads.

 

Organisers claimed to have taken permission for 200 people, but admitted around 2,000. They had also told the fans that they would get to participate in a photo session.

Due to unexpected circumstances, the photo session was cancelled, which triggered the incident.

Irked by the organisers' negligence, fans raised slogans and tried to barge into the venue, which caused some damage to the convention centre here.

A case has been filed against the event organisers, while the police took over the situation.

