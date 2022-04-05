हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
rashmika mandanna

'Pushpa' star Rashmika Mandanna to star opposite superstar Vijay in upcoming film

Rashmika Mandanna who was last seen in 'Pushpa: The Rise' celebrated her 26th birthday on Tuesday (April 5).

&#039;Pushpa&#039; star Rashmika Mandanna to star opposite superstar Vijay in upcoming film
File Photo

Mumbai: Actor Rashmika Mandanna will feature opposite South star Thalapathy Vijay in an upcoming film, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The yet-untitled film marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Mandanna, who shot to nationwide fame with her latest blockbuster "Pushpa".

The casting was announced by the makers on Mandanna's 26th birthday.

"Wishing the talented and gorgeous @iamRashmika a very happy birthday. Welcome onboard #Thalapathy66 @actorvijay @directorvamshi #RashmikaJoinsThalapathy66," the official account of the production banner tweeted.

 

The film will be written and directed by Vamshi Paidipally. It will be produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Mandanna will be making her Hindi debut with the upcoming spy thriller "Mission Majnu", featuring Sidharth Malhotra.

