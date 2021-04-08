हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Allu Arjun

Pushpa Teaser: Birthday boy Allu Arjun's high octane actioner gets a thumbs up from fans - Watch

Allu Arjun's Pushpa is all set to hit theatres on August 13.

Pushpa Teaser: Birthday boy Allu Arjun&#039;s high octane actioner gets a thumbs up from fans - Watch
Twitter

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun upcoming action film Pushpa teaser released on Wednesday (April 7), and has left the fans excited and waiting for his forthcoming action-thriller.

The stylish star, who celebrates his birthday today (April 8) has collaborated with director Sukumar B and music composer Devi Sri Prasad for the third time.

He had previously worked with them in the hit Arya franchise. (Arya in 2004 and Arya 2 in 2009).

The ‘Desamuduru’ actor, who is known for his spectacular dance performances, is playing the role of Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood smuggler and is donning a rugged look.

The 1 minute 20 second teaser of the film, takes you to another world that is filled with suspense and action.

Take a look at it:

Apart from Allu Arjun, actors Fahadh Fasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay and Sunil are also part of the movie.

On Wednesday Allu tweeted the poster of the film and said to his fans that he will see them in movie theatres on August 13, the date of Pushpa release.
 

Allu Arjun, was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) opposite Pooja Hegde.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Allu ArjunHappy Birthday Allu ArjunPushpaPushpa teaserSukumar BDevi Sri PrasadArya
Next
Story

Malayalam actor P Balachandran dies aged 69

Must Watch

PT11M35S

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on the rapidly increasing Coronavirus cases