Pushpa Teaser: Birthday boy Allu Arjun's high octane actioner gets a thumbs up from fans - Watch

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun upcoming action film Pushpa teaser released on Wednesday (April 7), and has left the fans excited and waiting for his forthcoming action-thriller.

The stylish star, who celebrates his birthday today (April 8) has collaborated with director Sukumar B and music composer Devi Sri Prasad for the third time.

He had previously worked with them in the hit Arya franchise. (Arya in 2004 and Arya 2 in 2009).

The ‘Desamuduru’ actor, who is known for his spectacular dance performances, is playing the role of Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood smuggler and is donning a rugged look.

The 1 minute 20 second teaser of the film, takes you to another world that is filled with suspense and action.

Take a look at it:

Apart from Allu Arjun, actors Fahadh Fasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay and Sunil are also part of the movie.

On Wednesday Allu tweeted the poster of the film and said to his fans that he will see them in movie theatres on August 13, the date of Pushpa release.



#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year.Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP .@iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #PushpaOnAug13 pic.twitter.com/tH3E6OpVeo — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 28, 2021

Allu Arjun, was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) opposite Pooja Hegde.