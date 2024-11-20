Advertisement
PUSHPA: THE RISE

Pushpa: The Rise Set For Hindi Re-Release On November 22 Ahead Of Highly Anticipated Sequel

Pushpa: The Rise returns to cinemas in Hindi on November 22, setting the stage for its highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 01:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pushpa: The Rise Set For Hindi Re-Release On November 22 Ahead Of Highly Anticipated Sequel (Image: x)

New Delhi: Fans of Allu Arjun’s iconic Pushpa Raj can rejoice as the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise is gearing up for a grand re-release in Hindi on November 22, 2024. The announcement comes as excitement around the sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, skyrockets following the release of its much-awaited trailer.

A teaser video showcasing Allu Arjun in his unforgettable Pushpa Raj avatar was shared on social media, igniting a wave of excitement among fans eager to relive the film’s magic on the big screen.

This news arrives shortly after the grand trailer launch of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Patna's Gandhi Maidan, where an unprecedented crowd of over 2 lakh fans gathered to witness the spectacular event. With Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna gracing the occasion, the trailer launch is already being hailed as a milestone moment in Indian cinema.

The sequel’s trailer has been breaking records, building immense anticipation for its December 5, 2024 release. Fans are eagerly awaiting the continuation of Pushpa Raj’s saga, with Allu Arjun’s powerful performance and Rashmika Mandanna’s reprisal of Srivalli capturing the audience's imagination once again.

As Pushpa: The Rise returns to theaters, audiences will have another chance to experience its gripping action, memorable dialogues, and captivating drama that made it a cultural phenomenon. This re-release sets the perfect stage for the eagerly awaited sequel, ensuring that the legend of Pushpa Raj lives on.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, with music by T-Series. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the sequel is poised to be a cinematic event of epic proportions.

