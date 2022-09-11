Pushpa: The Rise wins BIG at SIIMA Awards, Allu Arjun takes home Best Actor trophy, Sukumar wins Best Director

New Delhi: As ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ went on to register its success at the box office all over the world, Allu Arjun’s craze as Pushpa Raj from the film among the audience has shown an unprecedented effect which is still visible around the corners. While the film has created some really amazing examples of its success, now it went on to win awards on its name at South Indian International Movie Awards.

The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) rewards the artistic and technical achievements of the South Indian film industry. ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ won several awards at the event for Telugu cinema. Let’s take a look-

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Allu Arjun

The film brought the pan India superstar Allu Arjun in never seen before avatar of Pushpa Raj which went on to create a rage of its own over the boundaries. Allu Arjun won the award for the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Telugu) at Pushpa: The Rise at SIIMA. The actor received the award in his Pushparaj style at the stage.

Best Director - Sukumar

As the film took over the whole nation with its mind-blowing visuals, dialogues and action sequences, and a lot more, Sukumar as a director deserves all the credit for the same. Sukumar won the award for the best director (Telugu) for Pushpa: The Rise at SIIMA.

Best Film

Above all, Pushpa: The Rise as a film has set some really unbelievable records at the box office and also ruled the hearts of the millions with its brilliant story, songs, and everything. Pushpa: The Rise won the Best Film (Telugu) Award at SIIMA.

Best Music Director – Devi Sri Prasad

Other than this, Devi Sri Prasad is the man behind creating raging numbers like "Daakko Daakko Meka", "Srivalli", "Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava", "Saami Saami", and "Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda". Devi Sri Prasad won the Best Music Director for Pushpa: The Rise at SIIMA.

Best Lyrics – Chandrabose (Srivalli)

Best Lyrics award went to Chandrabose for Srivalli song.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Prathap Bandari

Last but not least, who can forget the best friend of Pushpa Raj, Kesava aka Mondelu. Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Pushpa: The Rise.

Moreover, while ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is collecting all the love and critical acclamation from the masses, its second part, Pushpa: The Rule has been eagerly awaited by the fans. The makers recently updated about the commencement of the shoot with a Pooja ceremony.