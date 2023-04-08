'Pushpa: The Rule': Allu Arjun's Fierce Look Has Made Fans Go 'Wow,' Check Out Reactions

New Delhi: Pan-India superstar Allu Arjun is one of the top actors in our industry. He is turning a year older today and fans cannot keep calm. Last evening, makers dropped the first look of 'Pushpa: The Rule' and it took over the internet.

For the last couple of days, Allu Arjun has kept the nation at a standstill with glimpses of his highly anticipated film 'Pushpa: The Rule.' While the excitement was at its peak, on the eve of his birthday, the Icon star treated his fans with the first official poster of 'Pushpa 2' that went on to make everyone go berserk within no time.

As the release of these assets of the film marked the magnificent start of Pushpa's rule, the fans couldn't hold their excitement to flood the comment section with their unprecedented love and surprise.

Allu Arjun who is celebrating his birthday today truly took over the entire internet on fire with his new Pushparaj avatar. With fans congratulating the superstar calling it worth an entry in the Oscars to considering it as the start of his rule, the fans totally took over the entire social media.

Check put reactions:

No one.. Absolutely no mainstream hero could've done this in south..



Mental mass Allu Arjun #PushpaTheRule first poster. pic.twitter.com/Y13EQ1oa4M — Why So Serious! (@SurrealZack) April 7, 2023

#WhereisPushpa

Oh ho...

What an entry... Puspa Raj

It's mind-blowing, it's fire, and it creates significant history in Indian cinema. All records will be smashed.



By the way, @alluarjun, happy birthday to you and many more years of happiness.#AlluArjun@MythriOfficial@TSeries pic.twitter.com/1ond7UVEwo — Rohit SK (@I_am_Rohit_Sk) April 7, 2023

With Pushpa fever now starting to make noise all across the nation, fans are excited to see Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 The Rule. Apart from this the Pan India star also has an untitled film with Producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which was recently announced.