topStoriesenglish2592087
NewsEntertainmentRegional
PUSHPA

'Pushpa: The Rule': Makers Tease Fans With Unseen BTS Glimpses, Check Them Out

To keep the audience intrigued about the film, the makers have dropped a few behind-the-scenes glimpses of Pushpa: The Rule.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 08:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • To keep the audience intrigued about the film, the makers have dropped a few behind-the-scenes glimpses of Pushpa: The Rule.
  • Taking to their social media the makers of Pushpa have shared few working still of Pushpa: The Rule before the big reveal that is scheduled for tomorrow.

Trending Photos

'Pushpa: The Rule': Makers Tease Fans With Unseen BTS Glimpses, Check Them Out

New Delhi: Seems like the makers of Pushpa are leaving no chance to create madness among the audience for Pushpa: The Rule. Having treated the audience with a video asset, the team Pushpa has opened up a big question for the masses, Where is Pushpa? and left them keeping an eye on April 7th at 4:05 PM for a big reveal. Now, to keep the audience intrigued about the film, the makers have dropped few behind-the-scenes glimpses of Pushpa: The Rule.

Taking to their social media the makers of Pushpa have shared few working still of Pushpa: The Rule before the big reveal that is scheduled for tomorrow. The stills captured the director Sukumar on the sets of the film. While sharing the recent video asset, They jotted down the caption, "Few working stills from #PushpaTheRule before the big reveal tomorrow #WhereisPushpa?  Find out tomorrow at 4.05 PM"

 

Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most awaited films of the year. As the audience has always been asking for an update on the film, the makers started a whole new conversation across the nation with a question, Where is Pushpa? Further to this, currently the recently revealed video asset is taking rounds around the internet and the audience is eagerly waiting for a big announcement on April 7th at 4:05 PM.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia