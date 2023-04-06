New Delhi: Seems like the makers of Pushpa are leaving no chance to create madness among the audience for Pushpa: The Rule. Having treated the audience with a video asset, the team Pushpa has opened up a big question for the masses, Where is Pushpa? and left them keeping an eye on April 7th at 4:05 PM for a big reveal. Now, to keep the audience intrigued about the film, the makers have dropped few behind-the-scenes glimpses of Pushpa: The Rule.

Taking to their social media the makers of Pushpa have shared few working still of Pushpa: The Rule before the big reveal that is scheduled for tomorrow. The stills captured the director Sukumar on the sets of the film. While sharing the recent video asset, They jotted down the caption, "Few working stills from #PushpaTheRule before the big reveal tomorrow #WhereisPushpa? Find out tomorrow at 4.05 PM"

Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most awaited films of the year. As the audience has always been asking for an update on the film, the makers started a whole new conversation across the nation with a question, Where is Pushpa? Further to this, currently the recently revealed video asset is taking rounds around the internet and the audience is eagerly waiting for a big announcement on April 7th at 4:05 PM.