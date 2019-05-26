R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdam goes on floors

Finally, after getting rid of all the circumstances that were stopping the film from going on the floors, Nishabdam, one of the most-awaited films has gone on floors and the first shot was canned on Saturday.

Nishabdam is the title of Anushka Shetty and Madhavan Ranganathan’s film which was announced last year by Kona Venkat who is the writer and one fo the producers of the film.

Director Hemanth Madhukar took to his social media account to reveal the first shot he took on the first day of the shoot. Talking about the video, he wrote, “My first day first shot of #Nishabdam #silence @ActorMadhavan #AnushkaShetty @yoursanjali @actorsubbaraju @ishalinipandey #avasaralasrinivas.” (sic) The video shows that the first shot canned is a zoom-in on an idol of Lord Ganesha.

The film has Hollywood actor Michael Madsen and also many other Hollywood technicians on board and is going to be a crossover film. For this film, Anushka has lost oodles of weight and he looks absolutely lean and beautiful now. The film also has Anjali and Shalini Pandey in key roles. Other details about the film are kept under the wraps. The film will be shot mostly in the US.

Anushka’s last film was Bhaagamathie, which released in 2017. After that, the actor was not seen in any public events. She was seen in Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya’s wedding in December last year. Fans of the actress are desperately waiting for a film from her and now, all they want is to see their star on screen as soon as possible.