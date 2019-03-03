Raashi Khanna starts shooting for Venky Mama

Actor Raashi Khanna shared a time-lapse video where we can see the actress getting her makeup done for her upcoming film, which is none other than Venky Mama. The actress joined the cast of the multi-starrer film which has Daggubati Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya in lead roles. Raashi shared the video on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “New beginnings. Day1. #VenkyMama” (sic).

In this video, Raashi can be seen sporting short hair and her fans are pretty excited and have wisher her good luck. Well, since the beginning, it was said that Payal Rajput is the leading actress in this film. Later, the role went to Rakul Preet Singh and she signed for the project. But she chose to walk out of the project as she got a better role in Manmadhudu 2. Though it was said that Payal has got the role back, nothing from the actress had been confirmed. Now, it is confirmed that Raashi Khanna has bagged the offer.

The film is being helmed by Bobby (KS Ravindra), who has directed films like Sardar Gabbar Singh, Balupu, Power and Jai Lava Kusa. The film went on floors recently and they are currently shooting at Rajahmundry, on the banks of River Godavari. Introduction scenes of Naga Chaitanya’s role were canned recently and now, Raashi has also began shooting for her glamorous role in this film which is being bankrolled by Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions.

It is yet to be known whether Raashi will be pairing with Venkatesh or Chaitanya. Well, this uncle and nephew are all set to make us have fun with their laughter riot very soon.