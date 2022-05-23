हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna gives sneak peak of her intense lawyer look from 'Sardar', BTS pic inside

Raashi Khanna, who plays the female lead in her upcoming Tamil film 'Sardar', shared her character's look with her social media fans. The actress had begun shooting for her portions in February, 2022.

Raashii Khanna gives sneak peak of her intense lawyer look from &#039;Sardar&#039;, BTS pic inside
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Multilingual star Raashii Khanna, who has been quite occupied with work, lately has shared a sneak peak of her look from her upcoming film 'Sardar', directed by PS Mithran to peak the interest of her fans. 

Raashii Khanna took to her Instagram and shared a short clip of herself rehearsing dialogues. The actress is seen donning the role of a lawyer and rehersing for lengthy dialogues. It seems like she is up to shoot for some intense sequence in her upcoming film 'Sardar'. She captioned the video stating, "Trying to keep calm in the midst of an ocean of dialogues". 

Looks like the actress is quite caught up with the intense sequence and the audience will definitely get to witness a fiery scene when the film relases. 

Well, apart from this interesting sneak peak, Raashii also shared another fun detail from the set. Raashii Khanna shared a BTS picture and captioned it as 'Me and my lover'.  Raashii was seen sharing an intense eye contact with the camera in the picture as she looked stunning in the lawyer's suit. 

Raashii who is currently shooting for 'Sardar', has her big Bollywood debut coming soon with the release of 'Yodha' nearing by. The actress will also be seen in 'Farzi' along with Shahid Kapoor and many more regional projects.

