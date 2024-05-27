New Delhi: Raashii Khanna starrer 'Aranmanai 4' is breaking box office records in Tamil film industry. The film has crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office, emerging as Tamil film industry's first hit in 2024. Before decoding success of this horror-comedy starring the versatile powerhouse Raashii, here's looking at South films that have minted moolahs at the box office in 2024.

Manjummel Boys: This survival thriller emerged as the first Malayalam film to cross Rs 200 crore at the box office. The Chidambaram directorial connected with the audience across the nation, making it a compelling watch.

The Goat Life: This Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer crossed Rs 150 crores. It revolved around a Malayali immigrant laborer, who among several Indians is forced into slavery in Saudi Arabia as goatherds on secluded farms in the deserts by the native Arabs. Apart from these films, Malayalam film 'Aavesham' and 'Premalu' also garnered immense love with collection above Rs 100 crore, respectively.

Captain Miller: This Dhanush-starrer Tamil film earned over Rs 104.79 crore at the box office worldwide.

Aranmanai 4: This Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna has become the first female-led film to cross Rs 100 crore worldwide this year. The success of this horror-comedy has established Tamannaah's position as a hitmaker and has proven Raashii to be the versatile powerhouse.

Hanu-Man & Guntur Kaaram: Telugu industry saw two huge releases that wreaked havoc at the box office. 'Hanu-Man', starring Teja Sajja, and Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram' minted Rs 350 crore and Rs 171.5 crore worldwide, respectively.

Now, it will be interesting to see which actor/actress will break these records in the respective industries.