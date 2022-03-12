हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam Twitter review: Netizens divided over Prabhas-starrer, some say 'flop', others heap praise

Prabhas' film Radhe Shyam hit the theatres on March 11 and has received much love from his fans but not so much from critics.

Radhe Shyam Twitter review: Netizens divided over Prabhas-starrer, some say &#039;flop&#039;, others heap praise
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's period romantic drama 'Radhe Shyam' released in theatres on Friday (March 11) and fans can't stop raving about the film. Although the film received a few bad reviews by critics for its 'slow' pacing and 'weak' storyline, fans were quick to jump in and defend the film by highlighting its positives.

Needless to say, Twitter was inundated with mixed reviews about the much-awaited film. While a few declared the film as a flop, others praised it for its stellar acting, production value, etc.

Take a look at the reviews on Twitter:

 

‘Radhe Shyam’ is a period romantic drama written and directed by Radha Krishna. The film has been jointly produced by UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Movies, and T-Series. Apart from Pooja and Prabhas, it also stars Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, and Priyadarshi in important roles.

The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s and explores a very novel and different concept, as seen in Radhe Shyam’s special curtain-raiser video – While the film’s songs, posters and teasers have gone on to garner record-breaking numbers, the curtain-raiser too took the internet by storm!

For the first time ever, Prabhas will be seen in the unique role of a palmist in a film where the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice as the Sutradhar coupled with top-notch special effects, scenic visuals from Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad add a magical touch to the chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

With the intent of creating a pan-India film, ‘Radhe Shyam’ has been simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi. It released in theatres on March 11.

