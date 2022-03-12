Radhe Shyam Twitter review: Netizens divided over Prabhas-starrer, some say 'flop', others heap praise

New Delhi: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's period romantic drama 'Radhe Shyam' released in theatres on Friday (March 11) and fans can't stop raving about the film. Although the film received a few bad reviews by critics for its 'slow' pacing and 'weak' storyline, fans were quick to jump in and defend the film by highlighting its positives.

Needless to say, Twitter was inundated with mixed reviews about the much-awaited film. While a few declared the film as a flop, others praised it for its stellar acting, production value, etc.

Take a look at the reviews on Twitter:

I normally don’t post film reviews, but I felt like writing one for #RadheShyam. Watched the premiere in the UK. Indian film directors have tremendous creativity & visualisation. Films like this will require a lot of money to portray the visuals on screen. It requires..contd — Srikrishna Challa (@Srikrishna6488) March 10, 2022

I'm not fan of any hero..i love movies. I don't know why reviewers gave negative reviews about radheshyaam..Really a good movie to watch ,haven't felt bored even for 5 min while watching radhe shyam..Excellent and top notch visuals @director_radhaa #RadheShyam — vijay (@vjlite) March 12, 2022

Review of #RadheShyam

B L O C K B U S T E R It's one of the best Indian movies I watched since last decade. The cinematography, songs, VFX, acting, everything is amazing. It's a very beautiful film. #Prabhas acting and chemistry is superb

Rating - 4.4/5 — Hyzen (@hyzen__) March 11, 2022

Hearing Positive reviews and Response For #RadheShyam All over The World Heartily Congratulations To Beloved Darling #Prabhas And His fans.....! Enjoy The Euphoria pic.twitter.com/JbQaNdeRV6 — Maharashtra MBFC (@MHMaheshFC) March 11, 2022

one word review - Flop 2/5 #RadheShyam — Peter (@urstrulyPeter) March 10, 2022

Don't let these Numbers or Reviews let you down @director_radhaa Your Making and Efforts over the years are all seen. Pl keep up the Good Work! #RadheShyam #Prabhas — Shivadeep Nimmala (@shivadeep_n) March 12, 2022

Don't spread Hate on #RadheShyam it's 24 Crafts hard work and 3 years of efforts. Come out from #Bahubali a hero will perform in different characters and in different shades don't spoil the movie with negative reviews. Don't compare #Prabhas with previous film. — Raj (@rajyella90) March 11, 2022

Overall it was a gud watch. #RadheShyam Didnt expect #Prabhas to be this gud in this romantic drama..Loved him totally.#PoojaHegde

Is mind blowing ....First half picked up so gud..nd then mindblowing interval with a good climax ..slow in parts..but loved it. review: 4/5 — (@_ItzRitz_) March 11, 2022

‘Radhe Shyam’ is a period romantic drama written and directed by Radha Krishna. The film has been jointly produced by UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Movies, and T-Series. Apart from Pooja and Prabhas, it also stars Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, and Priyadarshi in important roles.

The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s and explores a very novel and different concept, as seen in Radhe Shyam’s special curtain-raiser video – While the film’s songs, posters and teasers have gone on to garner record-breaking numbers, the curtain-raiser too took the internet by storm!

For the first time ever, Prabhas will be seen in the unique role of a palmist in a film where the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice as the Sutradhar coupled with top-notch special effects, scenic visuals from Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad add a magical touch to the chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

With the intent of creating a pan-India film, ‘Radhe Shyam’ has been simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi. It released in theatres on March 11.