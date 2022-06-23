NewsEntertainmentRegional
ENTERTAINMENT

Raghava Lawrence-starrer 'Rudhrudu' First-look poster out

'Rudhrudu' is in its final leg of filming, and is expected to be out around Christmas for the theatrical release.

Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 08:45 PM IST

Trending Photos

Raghava Lawrence-starrer 'Rudhrudu' First-look poster out

Hyderabad: Actor, choreographer, and filmmaker Raghava Lawrence is starring in Kathiresan's action thriller 'Rudhrudu'. The makers on Thursday took to social media to release the first-look poster. The poster features Raghava Lawrence in a dramatic position and is titled 'Rudhrudu' which symbolises the ferocious side of Lord Shiva. The title of the film is appropriately justified as he appears in a violent avatar when he grabs hold of his opponents.

The film is marketed as an action thriller, and its tagline, "Evil is not born, it is created" implies that the protagonist's violent side shouldn't be let loose.

Priya Bhavani Shankar is the leading lady opposite Lawrence, and Sarath Kumar is playing a crucial role. Music is provided by GV Prakash Kumar.

'Rudhrudu' is in its final leg of filming, and is expected to be out around Christmas for the theatrical release.

EntertainmentTollywoodRaghava LawrenceRudhruduRudhrudu first poster

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Will the Thackeray family lose Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: President Elections -- Understand the basic difference between opposition parties and BJP
DNA Video
DNA: Over 1000 died in Afghanistan earthquake
DNA Video
DNA: Presidential Elections 2022 -- Untold story of Draupadi Murmu
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Why did rebel MLAs move to Guwahati?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Meaning of split in Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Know about Eknath Shinde, who brought storm in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha -- Who will become the next President of India?