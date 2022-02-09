हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
S.S. Rajamouli

Rajamouli on Jr NTR: 'He looked like a roaring tiger as he ran barefoot in Bulgaria's dense forests'

After multiple hiccups, S.S. Rajamouli's multistarrer 'RRR' is to hit the screens on March 25. Tollywood superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR are teaming up for the first time and the expectations are huge.

Rajamouli on Jr NTR: &#039;He looked like a roaring tiger as he ran barefoot in Bulgaria&#039;s dense forests&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: After multiple hiccups, S.S. Rajamouli's multistarrer 'RRR' is to hit the screens on March 25. Tollywood superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR are teaming up for the first time and the expectations are huge.

Rajamouli's earlier statements on Jr NTR's acting have gone viral now.

 

As the release date is nearing, the makers of 'RRR' had released a few interviews and speeches, in which the team had interactions with the media. In one of those interactions, Rajamouli is seen having a brief chat about how the movie was shot in the dense forests of Bulgaria.

"We made him run barefoot in the dense forests of Bulgaria. That shot was for Tarak's (Jr Ntr) introductory shot in 'RRR'. He ran like a tiger. That is the only way I can possibly define his ferociousness", the 'Magadheera' director said.

Rajamouli, who also highlighted Ram Charan's acting skills. "After wrapping up a shot with Ram Charan, I had tears in my eyes", he said.

 

Rajamouli, who also has become closer to the duo, said that he now shares a special bond with Jr NTR and Ram Charan, which was what made it more special to shoot with them.

'RRR' features Jr NTR in the role of the revolutionary 'Gond' hero Komaram Bheem. On the other hand, Ram Charan plays Alluri Sitarama Raju, who is one of the unsung heroes during the freedom struggle in India.

