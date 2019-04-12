Rajasekhar packs a punch in Kalki teaser

The teaser of Kalki, a Rajasekhar starrer was unveiled recently and it is as entertaining as we expected it to be. The teaser gives us a glimpse of how exciting the film is going to be with all the interesting aspects that are needed to keep the audience entertained. The short video started with picturesque locations and breathtaking views of some foreign locations.

Amidst all this, Kalki (Dr. Rajasekhar) enters the screen brandishing a hatchet. What is his role in this investigative thriller? You will have to wait a few more days to know the answer.

Presented by Shivani and Shivathmika, Dynamic Producer C Kalyan is producing 'Kalki' under the banner of Happy Movies. 'AWE' fame Prasanth Varma, the critically-acclaimed filmmaker, is wielding the megaphone for this promising investigative thriller that has Dr. Rajasekhar as a police officer.

Prasanth Varma, at the trailer release said, "I am happy to be working with Rajasekhar garu, who is always ready to go for any number of takes to get every scene perfect. He is the most comfortable actor to work with. The teaser is just a sample. The trailer will be crazy. We are planning to release it soon. 'Kalki' will surely reach the audience's expectations. 'AWE' was an experimental flick. 'Kalki' is a pucca commercial flick. This is a new story. The way it has been narrated is also new."

Producer C Kalyan said, "I am happy with the response for the teaser. The film is coming out wonderfully. The entire shoot is over but for a few days of patchwork. Post-production works are on. We will announce the release date soon."

Adah Sharma, Nandita Swetha, Poojitha Ponnada, Scarlett Wilson, Rahul Ramakrishna, Nasser, Ashutosh Rana, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Shatru, Charandeep, Venugopal, 'Vennela' Rama Rao, DS Rao, Satish (Bunty) and others are part of the star cast