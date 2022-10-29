Rajinikanth meets Kantara director Rishab Shetty amid massive success of Kannada thriller

New Delhi: Hombale Films 'Kantara’ has been the talk of the town and everyone, including celebrities, are praising it. Recently, Rajinikanth heaped praises on the film and the lead actor Rishab Shetty as he said, "The unknown is more than the known". "No one could have said this better in cinema than Hombale films” and he had also added that "Rishab, hats off to you as a writer, director and actor". This one statement took over social media and fans were raving about it.

Recently, Hombale films took to social media and shared a bunch of pictures of Rishab Shetty and Rajinikanth. A picture speaks louder than a thousand words and it was a joyous moment for the ‘Master and his Apprentice’ and that's what Hombale wrote for them. In the caption, they penned down 'Master and his Apprentice’ engaged in an insightful conversation! One & Only @rajinikanth sir with our #Shiva, @shetty_rishab #Kantara #DivineBlockbusterKantara @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @gowda_sapthami @HombaleGroup @AJANEESHB @actorkishore @KantaraFilm

The film has made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently. Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment and made with passion. The Sandalwood industry has peaked with an epic tale in Kantara.

The movie is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at the display. It is that rare piece of Southern India that people have seldom witnessed or heard about. And is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation that it is receiving from everywhere.