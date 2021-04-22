Rajinikanth responds to young fan who made Thalaiva's portrait using 300 Rubik’s cubes

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth who is busy shooting for his upcoming flick Annaathe received a pleasant surprise from a young artist and fan. Advaidh Manazhy, a 9th-grade student from Kochi had made a portrait of the veteran actor using 300 Rubik’s cubes, where the actor is seen in his look from the film ‘Kaala’.

It was on Tuesday that Advaidh shared the time-lapse making video of his artwork, tagging the actor on Twitter, hoping that Rajinikanth would like the portrait.

@ThalaivarEFans @megastarrajini

@Rajni_FC@Rajni_FC

A Rubiks Cube mosaic/ portrait of Rajinikanth Sir! Feel happy and blessed to be able to Portrait the Evergreen actor with my 300 Cubes. I am Advaidh Manazhy,a 9th standard student of Bhavan's Adarsha Vidyalaya,Kochi, Kerala! pic.twitter.com/NyDglwk08s — Advaidh M (@MAdvaidh) April 20, 2021

The superstar, who has recently conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke award for his contribution to Indian cinema is busy shuttling between Chennai and Hyderabad for his film’s shooting. The video which has been doing the rounds on social media over the last few days has won the praise of Rajini fans and art lovers alike.

However, in a surprise for the young lad, the actor had a special message for him. “Superb, creative work Adhvaidh. God bless, love you…” Rajini is heard saying in the audio message tweeted out by the boy.

Adhvaidh’s Twitter handle is replete with Rubik’s cube portraits of leading actors such as Mohanlal, Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Salman Khan among others. He has also received recognition from the Arabian Book of world records for having made a Rubik’s cube portrait of Rashid Al Maktoum the ruler of Dubai and the Prime Minister of the UAE, all in under an hour.

The young lad has been cubing since the age of 7 and has gained the skills and perfection to solve a 3*3 cube in under 2 seconds. It was after coming across a YouTube video that he got interested in making mosaic portraits using Rubik’s cubes. Spending nearly six hours, he first replicated his parents’ wedding photo, following which he developed a knack for it and started doing the portraits in less than an hour.

Advaidh is said to have won competitive cubing events, following which his parents got him the several hundred cubes to practice his art and hone his talents by cubing non-stop.