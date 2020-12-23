Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe’s shooting stopped after 4 crew members test COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Annaatthe’s shoot was halted on Wednesday (December 23) after four crew members tested positive for COVID-19. However, Rajinikanth and other cast and crew members have tested negative. The shooting has hence been stopped.

Confirming the news, the production house Sun Pictures tweeted, “During routine testing at #Annaathe shoot 4 crew members have tested positive for Covid19. Superstar @rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has been postponed.”

Announcement : During routine testing at #Annaathe shoot 4 crew members have tested positive for Covid19. Superstar @rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has been postponed. — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) December 23, 2020

‘Annaatthe’s shoot was going on at Ramoji Filmcity in Hyderabad. The actor had left for shooting in Hyderabad on December 13 (a day after his birthday), once it resumed after the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Actor Rajinikanth leaving for leaving for Hyderabad from Chennai for 'Annaatthe's shoot

Rajinikanth on the sets of Annaatthe

Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Khushbu Sundar also star in the movie. It is helmed by Siva of ‘Viswasam' fame.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is all set to take the political plunge on New Year. He had earlier announced that he will launch his political party on January 1, 2021.