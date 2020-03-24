Rajinikanth, Suriya, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi donate for daily wage workers

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth has donated Rs 50 lakh for the wellbeing of daily wage workers of South Indian film industry in the time of complete shutdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports. Several other top star of southern cinema including Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in, too.

Given the recent outbreak of COVID-19, theatres across Tamil Nadu have been closed, and shoot of films, television serials and advertisements are on hold as well. The Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) president RK Selvamani earlierissued an appeal through a press release requesting the South Indian film fraternity to provide financial help to the daily wage members of the federation who don't have an income right now.

Within a few hours Suriya, Karthi along with their father Sivakumar donated Rs 10 lakh. It was later reported that actor Sivakarthikeyan too donated Rs 10 lakh.

Now, it is said that superstar Rajinikanth has donated 50 lakhs, while Vijay Sethupathi has donated 10 lakhs for the welfare of FEFSI members.

Actors Parthipan and Prakash Raj have provided several rice bags weighing 25 kg each. Ever since RK Selvamani had put a request, Kollywood celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to help FEFSI members in need. In fact, it is these members who worked incredibly hard for the success of their films.

Due to the lockdown, the shooting of Rajinikanth's ''Annaatthe'', which is directed by Siruthai Siva, has been put on hold. The film was reportedly scheduled to release in Diwali 2020, given the delay in shooting we are unsure if films will stick to their stipulated release dates.