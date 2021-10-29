हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth undergoes surgical procedure, to remain in hospital for few days

Thalaiva Rajinikanth's fresh medical bulletin was released by Kauvery hospital today. He underwent a surgical procedure and recovering well.

Pic Courtesy: File photo
Pic Courtesy: File photo

Chennai: Megastar Rajinikanth underwent a surgical procedure on Friday, October 29, 2021, after he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, following complaints of giddiness on Thursday evening. According to the hospital, a panel of doctors examined Rajinikanth and successfully performed a 'Carotid Artery Revascularization' surgery.

The megastar is recovering well after the procedure and is expected to be discharged from the hospital in a few days. 

Explained in simple terms, the carotid artery supplies oxygenated blood to the head and neck. A buildup of fatty substances that collect and stick to the linings of the arteries, can narrow the carotid and cause health issues. The medical procedure that the 70-year old actor underwent, was meant to remove the block in this artery and thus prevent further issues. 

On Thursday, Rajinikanth's publicist had said that the actor was in the hospital for a regular health check-up and that he might have to remain in the hospital for a day, under observation.

Rajinikanth had been to New Delhi earlier this week to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award for his stellar contribution to Indian cinema over the last 45years.

On Wednesday, the actor had tweeted pictures of his meetings with the President of India and the Prime Minister. On Thursday he had even shared social media posts of having watched a special screening of his upcoming film, with family. 

The superstar is awaiting the release of his 168th flick titled 'Annaatthe', which is to hit the screens on Diwali.

 

