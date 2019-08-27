close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Darbar

Rajinikanth's cop look from 'Darbar' leaked, pic goes viral—See inside

'Darbar' is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. 

Rajinikanth&#039;s cop look from &#039;Darbar&#039; leaked, pic goes viral—See inside
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth's upcoming Tamil thriller 'Darbar' is high on expectations. The film is written and directed by AR Murugadoss and also stars popular actress Nayanthara in the lead opposite Rajinikanth.

A picture from the sets of 'Darbar' where Rajinikanth is donning a cop look has gone viral on social media. Nayanthara also features in the leaked picture from the film.

Several fan clubs have shared it online. Check it out here:

'Darbar' is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. The movie also features Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Jatin Sarna, Nawab Shah, Dalip Tahil, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiya and Sriman in pivotal parts.

The music of 'Darbar' is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film is slated to release on January 15, 2020 coinciding with Thai Pongal.

 

Tags:
DarbarRajinikanthdarbar leaked picNayanthara
Next
Story

'Most cherished moment': How Pawan Kalyan described his meeting with Amitabh Bachchan

Must Watch

PT31M35S

Watch Debate: Will the world support India on PoK as well?