Rajinikanth's cop look from 'Darbar' leaked, pic goes viral—See inside

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth's upcoming Tamil thriller 'Darbar' is high on expectations. The film is written and directed by AR Murugadoss and also stars popular actress Nayanthara in the lead opposite Rajinikanth.

A picture from the sets of 'Darbar' where Rajinikanth is donning a cop look has gone viral on social media. Nayanthara also features in the leaked picture from the film.

Several fan clubs have shared it online. Check it out here:

'Darbar' is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. The movie also features Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Jatin Sarna, Nawab Shah, Dalip Tahil, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiya and Sriman in pivotal parts.

The music of 'Darbar' is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film is slated to release on January 15, 2020 coinciding with Thai Pongal.