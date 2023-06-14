Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela Celebrate Their 11th Wedding Anniversary, Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha And Other Celebs Shower Love

New Delhi: Tollywood power couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have successfully completed 11 years of togetherness. The duo started off as friends in college and later eventually tied and got married on June 14, 2012, at Novotel Hotel, Hyderabad after dating for a while.

Sneha Reddy, Allu Arjun's wife, posted an unseen photo with Ram Charan and Upasana to wish the pair on their 11th wedding anniversary. Allu Arjun, Sneha, Upasana, and Ram Charan can be seen smiling in the picture taken during their cousin Varun's engagement with Lavanya Tripathi.

Apart from Sneha, Upasana’s mother Shobana Kamineni also posted a picture of the beautiful couple from their wedding in 2012. “Both of you spent a decade learning, laughing, loving (sometimes fighting).... getting in 'sync', and growing together. The last year has been about you two planning the next decades with a precious addition. Wishing that your Journey just gets more fabulous. Happy Anniversary my dears.” the caption read.

While Ram is basking in the success of RRR which won an Oscar this year, his wife Upasana is an entrepreneur who is the Founder-URLife, Vice Chairperson of CSR of Apollo Hospitals, and Managing Director-Family Health Plan Insurance TPA Ltd (FHPL).

Last December the couple announced about having their first child and starting their family. The announcement was announced in an official statement by the happy couple's parents, megastar Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela, and Anil and Shobana Kamineni.

The pan-India actor will next be seen in renowned filmmaker Shankar's upcoming big-budget film Game Changer, a political thriller. The movie is currently in production.