topStoriesenglish2589389
NewsEntertainmentRegional
RAM CHARAN

Ram Charan Fans Organise Blood Donation Camps To Celebrate His Birthday- Watch

Ram Charan fans celebrated his birthday across India, Japan and USA by organising blood donation drives, live concerts and more.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 03:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Ram Charan Fans Organise Blood Donation Camps To Celebrate His Birthday- Watch

New Delhi: Air plane displays, blood donation drives, live concerts, and more! There are videos and then there are viral videos of this kind. Fans from across the world took to the streets, created chants, organised concerts, conducted airplane displays, organised blood donation drives garlanded posters of global star Ram Charan. 

In a truly overwhelming display of love, affection for the star who has impressed the world with his sheer talent, humility, style game and more. The videos have been trending on social media, a record in itself ! All the notable events were taking place in India, USA, Japan simultaneously.  

After a whirlwind of a week, right from the pre birthday celebrations on the sets of ‘RC 15’ now titled as ‘Game Changer’, to the concert with thousands of fans in a live audience, to the first party that brought the entire film industry after the mammoth Oscar win under one roof, a suave looking Ram was then seen jetting off from Hyderabad airport with his wife, Upasana and cute doggie Rhyme yesterday. Ram Charan turned 38 years old on March 27, 2023. The actor is famous for his role as Alluri Sitaram Raju in SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ in which he starred alongside Jr NTR. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup