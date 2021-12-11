हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ram Charan

Ram Charan felt like he wanted to swap roles with Jr. NTR in 'RRR'

As there isn't much time left until the magnum opus 'RRR' will hit the theatres, the team is leaving no stone unturned to promote Rajamouli's directorial. Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, along with the filmmaker were seen promoting the movie in different cities of India.

Ram Charan felt like he wanted to swap roles with Jr. NTR in 'RRR'
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: As there isn't much time left until the magnum opus 'RRR' will hit the theatres, the team is leaving no stone unturned to promote Rajamouli's directorial. Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, along with the filmmaker were seen promoting the movie in different cities of India.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

In one of the promotional events, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR had a chit-chat with the media where they shared their experiences of working with each other.

Ram Charan was quizzed if he ever felt that he wanted to swap his role with Jr. NTR, while they worked together on the sets of 'RRR'.

Ram Charan said, "There were times when I had to shoot while NTR used to relax in front of me. Those were the times I felt jealous, and wanted to swap the roles."

 

The duo had shared that it was Rajamouli, who would take a call on who would shoot first, while Rajamouli revealed that the two actors behaved like kids on the sets of 'RRR'.

'RRR' stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in important roles as well. Ram Charan plays Alluri Seetha Rama Raju while Jr. NTR appears as the Gond warrior, Komaram Bheem.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

The film is slated for release on January 7, 2022, and not only at the domestic market, but Rajamouli has upped the ante for extensive promotions overseas as well.

