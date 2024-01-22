Ram Charan Poses With Dad Chiranjeevi At Historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta In Ayodhya

New Delhi: In a historic moment awaited for 500 years, the Mega Family, featuring Global Star Ram Charan, Mega Star Chiranjeevi, and the elegant Surekha Konidela, made a monumental entrance at Ayodhya, signaling the commencement of the much-anticipated Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta ceremony.

The arrival of Global Star Ram Charan, Mega Star Chiranjeevi, and Surekha Konidela has added unparalleled excitement and significance to the grand ceremony, which is the largest in the nation's history. The Mega Family, accompanied by devotional chants and sentimental fervor, landed in Ayodhya on a chartered plane, symbolizing their profound connection to the historic event.

"RAM FOR RAM MANDIR" echoes from Hyderabad as Ram Charan, dressed in a pristine kurta, steps onto the sacred land of Ayodhya, marking the realization of a dream that has been nurtured for five centuries.

As the Mega Family gears up for the monumental Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in this auspicious ceremony on Monday, January 22. Tens of thousands of devotees have already gathered, waving flags and chanting, creating an atmosphere charged with spiritual energy and national pride.

The Mega Family's presence at Ayodhya's guest house for this historic event symbolizes not just a personal journey but a collective celebration of devotion and unity.