trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2712668
NewsEntertainmentRegional
RAM CHARAN

Ram Charan Poses With Dad Chiranjeevi At Historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta In Ayodhya

The arrival of Global Star Ram Charan, Mega Star Chiranjeevi, and Surekha Konidela has added unparalleled excitement and significance to the grand ceremony, which is the largest in the nation's history. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 04:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ram Charan Poses With Dad Chiranjeevi At Historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta In Ayodhya Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a historic moment awaited for 500 years, the Mega Family, featuring Global Star Ram Charan, Mega Star Chiranjeevi, and the elegant Surekha Konidela, made a monumental entrance at Ayodhya, signaling the commencement of the much-anticipated Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta ceremony.

The arrival of Global Star Ram Charan, Mega Star Chiranjeevi, and Surekha Konidela has added unparalleled excitement and significance to the grand ceremony, which is the largest in the nation's history. The Mega Family, accompanied by devotional chants and sentimental fervor, landed in Ayodhya on a chartered plane, symbolizing their profound connection to the historic event.

"RAM FOR RAM MANDIR" echoes from Hyderabad as Ram Charan, dressed in a pristine kurta, steps onto the sacred land of Ayodhya, marking the realization of a dream that has been nurtured for five centuries.

As the Mega Family gears up for the monumental Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in this auspicious ceremony on Monday, January 22. Tens of thousands of devotees have already gathered, waving flags and chanting, creating an atmosphere charged with spiritual energy and national pride.

The Mega Family's presence at Ayodhya's guest house for this historic event symbolizes not just a personal journey but a collective celebration of devotion and unity. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look
DNA Video
DNA: France Bans Imam Entry