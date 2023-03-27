Ram Charan Reveals His Upcoming Film 'RC- 15' With Kiara Advani Is Titled As 'Gamechanger'- Watch

New Delhi: The wait is over! As ‘RRR’ star Ram Charan turned 38 years old today, he took to Instagram and announced that the title of his upcoming film is ‘Game Changer’. “#Gamechanger it is,” he captioned the post. It was tentatively called ‘RC - 15’ as it is his 15th movie. Bollywood actress Kiara Advani who is famous for her roles in ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Shershaah’ is playing the female lead in the film.

As Ram Charan made the announcement on social media, fans shared their excitement in the comments section. “PowerStar is back with a new game,” a user commented. “BoX Office King Is Coming,” another user commented.

Watch the teaser shared by Ram Charan

A day before Ram Charan’s birthday, the cast and crew of the film surprised the `RRR` star with a pre-birthday bash. The pictures and video from the pre-birthday celebrations have surfaced online. Several pictures and videos capturing the pre-birthday celebrations on the sets went viral. In the first picture, Ram can be seen heading to the sets while rose petals are showered on him. He can be seen wearing a blue shirt and denim.

Director S Shankar, choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva and Kiara Advani were also part of the celebrations. The actor cut his cake which was covered with rose petals along with S Shankar. Sharing the pictures, Ram Charan`s fan page captioned it, "It`s a wrap for the song! Team #RC15 celebrated Idol @alwaysramcharan `s Birthday!"

Fans in tollywood start superstar #RamCharan Birthday celebration in party moodpic.twitter.com/OLfBW4rrow — Harminder (@Harmindarboxoff) March 25, 2023

The film is an action drama that deals with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast. The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release. `RC 15` will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth. The film is slated to release in 2023.