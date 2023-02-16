topStoriesenglish2574136
Ram Charan Shocks Everyone with an 80-Second Long Dance Step on the Sets of 'RC15'

Ram Charan is known for his effortless dance moves in almost all his movies. He brings tremendous energy to the dance floor.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 09:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Mega Power Star Ram Charan has impressed everyone on the sets of RC15 especially the director Shankar Shanmugham. The actor danced to an 80-second long dance step in a single step leaving everyone awestruck.
 
RC 15 shoot was happening in Kurnool recently where people thronged to get a glimpse of the actor.
 
RC 15  is directed by Shankar Shanmugham who is known for his blockbusters like Indian, Robot etc, the film also stars  Kiara Advani opposite Ram Charan. S Thaman is the composer while Thirunavukkarasu and Rathnavelu are the cinematographers of the film.

