Ram Charan Snapped Barefoot At The Airport In All-Black Avatar During Ayyappa Deeksha, Fans Call Him 'Spiritual'

New Delhi: Ram Charan was spotted at Mumbai airport wearing an all-black outfit and walking barefoot. He even greeted the paparazzi with a warm smile and fans are in love with the actor yet again.

Ram Charan is a great renowned actor and despite his hectic schedule, he has managed to maintain his spiritual practice. He was spotted walking barefoot at Mumbai airport because of Ayyappa Deeksha. The actor was seen exiting the airport with his team. While making his way out of the airport, he greeted the paparazzi with a warm smile and namaste. The pics are now going viral on social media.

Ayyappa Deeksha is basically a Hindu religious event that lasts for 41 days and devotees of Swamy Ayyappa perform this ritual. During the ritual, devotees should be dressed in black, walk barefoot and wear tika on their forehead. Following this event, he will quickly return back to his work obligations.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ram Charan will next be seen in Shankar's directorial 'Game Changer' alongside Kiara Advani. This will be Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's second collaboration after 2015 film 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama'. The film was directed and written by Boyapati Srinu.