trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670557
NewsEntertainmentRegional
RAM CHARAN

Ram Charan Snapped Barefoot At The Airport In All-Black Avatar During Ayyappa Deeksha, Fans Call Him 'Spiritual'

Ram Charan is a great renowned actor and despite his hectic schedule, he has managed to maintain his spiritual practice. He was spotted walking barefoot at Mumbai airport because of Ayyappa Deekhsha. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 11:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ram Charan Snapped Barefoot At The Airport In All-Black Avatar During Ayyappa Deeksha, Fans Call Him 'Spiritual' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ram Charan was spotted at Mumbai airport wearing an all-black outfit and walking barefoot. He even greeted the paparazzi with a warm smile and fans are in love with the actor yet again. 

Ram Charan is a great renowned actor and despite his hectic schedule, he has managed to maintain his spiritual practice. He was spotted walking barefoot at Mumbai airport because of Ayyappa Deeksha. The actor was seen exiting the airport with his team. While making his way out of the airport, he greeted the paparazzi with a warm smile and namaste. The pics are now going viral on social media.

Ayyappa Deeksha is basically a Hindu religious event that lasts for 41 days and devotees of Swamy Ayyappa perform this ritual. During the ritual, devotees should be dressed in black, walk barefoot and wear tika on their forehead. Following this event, he will quickly return back to his work obligations. 

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ram Charan will next be seen in Shankar's directorial 'Game Changer' alongside Kiara Advani. This will be Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's second collaboration after 2015 film 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama'. The film was directed and written by Boyapati Srinu. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train