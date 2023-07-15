Ram Charan-Starrer 'Rangasthalam' Releases In Japan, Registers Staggering Opening - Check Numbers Here

New Delhi: Ram Charan holds a special place in the heart of the Japanese people. One of the highest grossing Telugu films 'Rangasthalam' received appreciation for its performances, storytelling, direction, and music. Emerging as a commercial success, 'Rangasthalam' has become one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. The film has received widespread respect. It enjoyed a long theatrical run and attracted large audiences.

'Rangasthalam' marked a significant milestone in Ram Charan's career. In the movie, he portrayed the character of 'Chitti Babu', a partially deaf and honest young man who works for the betterment of his village. The film showcased his versatility as an actor. His portrayal of the character showcased intensity, emotional range, and dedication to the role. The film also garnered praise for the lead actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She brought depth and charm to her character, adding emotional layers to the story. Her chemistry with Ram was also well-received.

The cult movie was released in Japan on Friday, 14th July and netted 2.5 million yen in 70 screens from the first day itself. Speaking on the Japan release of 'Rangasthalam', Anbarasi Duraipandian CEO, SPACEBOX Japan affirms that, "We SPACEBOX released Rangasthalam movie in Japan, in about 50 screens and we are planning to release it in many theaters in the coming weeks. Ram Charan holds a special place in the heart of the Japanese people, and the reaction to the film proves it. It makes us extremely proud to bring a film like Rangasthalam to the audiences in Japan. The film is truly a cinematic masterpiece, and it is an honour for SPACEBOX to be able to release it here!"



Post the RRR frenzy in Japan, Ram has cemented himself as a truly global star with an Indian upbringing. The 'Rangasthalam' release and numbers goes on to highlight that the Ram-Mania has engulfed Japan!