Ram Charan Teams Up With 'Pushpa' Director Sukumar For His Next, Rockstar DSP Joins Hand Too

New Delhi: Renowned director Sukumar and actor Ram Charan are collaborating for their next epic cinematic venture. What makes the project a little more exciting is the fact that the music of the film will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP. The trio had earlier collaborated for the blockbuster film ‘Rangasthalam’.

Rockstar DSP also took to Twitter and expressed his excitement about the project. His fans took to social media to share their excitement. A user wrote, “Mighty forces reunite for an earth-shattering magnum opus”, while another user mentioned how the trio promises a sure-shot box office hit.

Scheduled to commence production later this year, the untitled film aims for a grand release in the last quarter of 2025. The movie is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is written by Sukumar. With the trio coming together, fans can expect a Pan-India cinematic experience like never before.

On the work front, DSP has several projects in his kitty. His 2024 releases include Pawan Kalyan-starrer ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’, Ajith Kumar's ‘Good Bad Ugly’, Suriya-starrer ‘Kanguva’, Dhanush-starrer ‘Kubera’, Vishal-starrer ‘Rathnam’, Allu Arjun's ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, and Naga Chaitanya-starrer ‘Thandel'.