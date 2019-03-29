हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ram Charan Tej

Ram Charan Tej and Jr NTR fly to Vadodara for RRR

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will be joining this schedule and will take part in the shoot for a few days.

Ram Charan Tej and Jr NTR fly to Vadodara for RRR

Actors Ram Charan Tej and Jr NTR took off to Vadodara for the shooting of the upcoming schedule of their film RRR. Jr NTR clicked photographs of their boarding passes and shared them on his official Instagram account and updated the fans about the ongoing schedule of the film.

The team which comprises Charan, NTR, Rajamouli and others flew to Vadorara and from there, they will also go to Ahmedabad for canning some action sequences. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will be joining this schedule and will take part in the shoot for a few days.

Ajay Devgn is also part of this film and he will be seen playing a key role. However, he will be joining the next schedule, not this ongoing one.

The film is being made under a budget of Rs 350 crore and is produced by DVV Danayya.

Pan- India audience have their eyes on this film as it is being directed by Rajamouli. Baahubali franchise has increased expectations on this film.

The Rajamouli directorial is all about Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju and their days before they took part in the freedom fight. While Jr NTR will be playing the role of Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan Tej will be seen as Alluri Sita Ramaraju. Alia will be playing Sita and pairs up with Charan.

Daisy Edgar Jones is the second leading lady and she is a British actor who has been part of many films and web series too.

Keeravani composes music for this film which will hit the screens on July 20, 2020.

Tags:
Ram Charan TejJr NTRRRRAlia BhattSS Rajamouli
Next
Story

Woman, girl killed in blast during film shoot in Bengaluru

Must Watch

PT2M18S

Rajnath Singh on BJP not getting a majority in 2019 Lok Sabha election