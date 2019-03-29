Ram Charan Tej and Jr NTR fly to Vadodara for RRR

Actors Ram Charan Tej and Jr NTR took off to Vadodara for the shooting of the upcoming schedule of their film RRR. Jr NTR clicked photographs of their boarding passes and shared them on his official Instagram account and updated the fans about the ongoing schedule of the film.

The team which comprises Charan, NTR, Rajamouli and others flew to Vadorara and from there, they will also go to Ahmedabad for canning some action sequences. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will be joining this schedule and will take part in the shoot for a few days.

Ajay Devgn is also part of this film and he will be seen playing a key role. However, he will be joining the next schedule, not this ongoing one.

The film is being made under a budget of Rs 350 crore and is produced by DVV Danayya.

Pan- India audience have their eyes on this film as it is being directed by Rajamouli. Baahubali franchise has increased expectations on this film.

The Rajamouli directorial is all about Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju and their days before they took part in the freedom fight. While Jr NTR will be playing the role of Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan Tej will be seen as Alluri Sita Ramaraju. Alia will be playing Sita and pairs up with Charan.

Daisy Edgar Jones is the second leading lady and she is a British actor who has been part of many films and web series too.

Keeravani composes music for this film which will hit the screens on July 20, 2020.