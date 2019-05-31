Ram Charan Tej and Jr NTR starrer 'RRR' shoot to be fastened up

The shooting of RRR has been kept on hold with actors Ram Charan Tej and Jr NTR suffering from minor injuries. This happened when the team flew to Ahmedabad to shoot for an extensive schedule. The film’s shoot has already been postponed by a month and a small schedule is on in Hyderabad as of now.

Meanwhile, the latest we hear is that the makers have decided to speed up the shoots and are planning schedules in such a way that there is not much gap in between the shoots. Already the shoot of the film is being delayed and things are not in place, as per the schedules.

Superstars like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan are yet to start the shoot and as all this will take time as the makers have planned rigorous schedules in the coming days. So, once the summer comes to an end, RRR’s shoot will be in full swing. Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments, the film is slated for release on July 30 next year.

After Daisy Edgar Jones has walked out of the project, we have been listening that actors like Keerthy Suresh and Nithya Menen were considered to replace her. The latest we hear is that even Shraddha Kapoor might be roped in for the role. But nothing has been announced as yet. The makers are yet to confirm this officially.

Director turned actor Samuthirakhani is also part of the film and is playing a key role in the period based drama film.