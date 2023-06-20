Chiranjeevi Welcomes Ram Charan-Upasana's 'Mega Little Princess'

Superstar Chiranjeevi, who has won millions of hearts with his brilliant acting skills and down to earth personality, is currently on cloud nine and there is a very adorable reason behind. The South superstar has now became a grandad as his son Ram Charan and daughter in law Upasana Kamineni Konidela are blessed with a baby girl after 11 years of their marriage. Upasna delivered their first child at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday in the presence of her family members. The veteran actor took to his Twitter account to share his good news with the fans and the followers.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Welcome Little Mega Princess !!You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!”, he tweeted.

Here's how other celebs reacted

"Big congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela on the newest addition to your family! Welcome to parenthood," wrote actor Mahesh Babu.

"Heartiest congratulations to my sweetest golden-hearted brother and my dearest kind-hearted lady for the precious new arrival. Super happy for proud grand parents @chiranjeevikonidela garu and Surekha garu. #megaprincess," wrote actor Allu Arjun.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh shared an Instagram story, "“Wohoooooo congratulations @alwayaramcharan @upasanakonidela May she be blessed with all the love n joy."

"So happy for both of you. Can't wait to meet the little princess," wrote actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

About Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela

Ram Charan and Upasana have known each other since their schooldays and came close and started dating each other. After few years of courtship, this lovely couple got engaged on December 2011 and finally tied knot in June next year in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

About Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi has been in the entertainment industry since 80s and done versatile roles. He will be soon seen in Meher Ramesh's Bholaa Shankar opposite Tamannaah Bhatia. The film also star Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam and Uttej.