Ram Charan-Upasana Host Star-Studded Baby Shower In Hyderabad; Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza Attend- See Inside Pics

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni's baby shower was a star-studded event including people like Allu Arjun and Sania Mirza. The pictures of the party from Hyderabad has gone viral on social media.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 06:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: 'Setting couple goals since Day 1,' is an apt statement for the resplendent couple, Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Global Star Ram Charan. Earlier this week, their Vanity Fair video broke all records to become the most viewed video online uploaded by Vanity Fair. From their elegant, understated style to the way Ram dotes over his pregnant wife, to their image of folded hands before the big Oscar moment, #UpsRC are truly loved by all.  

Their baby shower images from Dubai went viral, following which there have been 2 more intimate celebrations held in their home city, Hyderabad. In the pictures, Upasana glowed in a pink shimmery ensemble in one and a blue free flowing dress while Ram looked dapper in an all-black attire for one and a white shirt with smart chinos for the other.  

See the pics of the baby shower here

The parties were attended by their close friends and family including Pinky Reddy, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor, Allu Arjun, and their family members namely Ram's parents, Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela, sisters Sushmita and Sreeja, Upasana's mother, Ms Shobana Kamineni, Sangita Reddy and more. The images have taken the internet by storm and everyone can be seeing showering the mother to be with love and blessings. Ram and Upasana have been the cynosure of all eyes for quite some time and now fans cannot wait to see their bundle of joy. 

