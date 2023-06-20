topStoriesenglish2624377
Ram Charan-Upasana welcome baby girl: Jr NTR, Allu Arjun lead wishes

As soon as the news of Ram Charan and Upasana’s newborn went viral, celebrities like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, and Samantha Prabhu congratulated the couple for their new journey ahead.

Jun 20, 2023
  • Ram Charan and Upasana got married in 2012.
  • Ram Charan And Jr NTR worked in RRR.
  • Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are cousins.

South superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela got blessed with a baby girl on Tuesday. The couple tied the knot in 2012. Ram Charan's father and veteran actor Chiranjeevi broke this good news to the fans through his Twitter handle. As soon as the news broke out, wishes from all over the world started pouring in. Not just common people and family members but also the actors from the entire industry shared congratulatory messages and wishes to the new parents. From Jr NTR to Mahesh Babu, everyone came forward to extend their wishes. 

Jr NTR’s wish for Ram Charan and Upasana

Jr NTR on Twitter wished the new parents and gave his blessings to the newborn baby. "Congratulations Ram Charan and Upasana. Welcome to the parents club. Every moment spent with the baby girl will be an unforgettable memory for a lifetime. May God bless her and you all with immense happiness."

To Ram Charan and Upasana, from Samantha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also wished the lovely couple on this new journey of their lives. She shared a picture of Ram Charan and Upasana on her Instagram Stories. "So so happy for both Ram Charan and Upasana. Can't wait to meet the little princess," wrote Samantha.

Allu Arjun, who is Ram Charan’s cousin, visited Apollo Hospital with his wife to meet the new mommy and her baby. "Heartiest Congratulations to my sweetest golden-hearted brother Ram Charan and my dearest kind-hearted lady Upasana Konidela for the precious new arrival. Super happy for proud grandparents Chiranjeevi & Surekha garu," wrote Allu Arjun.

Mahesh Babu welcomed Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni to parenthood.

Speaking about the family, Veteran actor Chiranjeevi shared this big news through Twitter. "Welcome Little Mega Princess!! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela and us grandparents. Happy and Proud!!,” he tweeted.

About Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela

Ram Charan and Upasana have known each other since their schooldays and came close and started dating each other. After a few years of courtship, this lovely couple got engaged in December 2011 and finally tied the knot in June next year in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

