Ram Charan’s much-anticipated entry in the upcoming movie ‘Game Changer’ promises to be a grand and visually captivating spectacle. His introduction in the film is marked by the song “Raa Macha Macha” (titled “Dam Tu Dikha Jaa” in Hindi), which features a staggering 1,000 folk dancers performing various traditional dance forms from across India. The choreography for this ambitious sequence has been crafted by renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

The song is a tribute to India’s rich cultural heritage, blending multiple folk dances from different regions. Audiences can expect to see visually stunning and unique dance styles, including Gussadi from Adilabad, Chaau from West Bengal, Ghumra from Odisha’s Matilkala, Goravara Kunitha from Karnataka, and several other traditional forms. The song’s vibrant energy is further enhanced by Nakash Aziz, who has lent his voice to all three language versions of the song—Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The lyrics have been penned by Anantha Sriram.

Speaking about the song, the director noted, "One whole sequence, Ram Charan danced in a single shot. It's turned out beautifully because it blends in elements from so many states and cultures. This song will be a treat for Ram Charan fans.”

Music composer Thaman S also shared his excitement about the project, stating, "This is never seen before. Our idea was to record everything and bring in all the cultures and then make it the most visually expansive song of recent times. The way to get to it was to lock the 1000 dancers and platform them next to Ram Charan.”

Directed by S Shankar, ‘Game Changer’ is expected to be a cinematic spectacle with a reported budget of Rs 240 crore. Ram Charan will play a triple role in the film, which is being produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.