Ram Charan turned a year older on Wednesday . The actor visited Tirupati temple with wife and daughter on Wednesday morning to offer prayers to seek blessings.

The actor celebrated his birthday with a special treat for fans as the makers of his next’ Game Changer ‘surprised his fans and unveiled a fun track from the film titled Jaragandi. In addition to the birthday festivities, Ram Charan's blockbuster film Magadheera was re-released in theaters .

The Song has been Sung by singers Daler Mehndi and Sunidhi Chauhan and the lyrics are penned by Anantha Sriram. The music of the film is composed by Thaman S . The song has been released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, respectively.

Check it Out :

And to make his birthday more special, Game Changer song Jaragandi, offering audiences a sneak peek into the highly anticipated film . Makers took to their social platform X and wrote, “The MEGA MASS BLAST is here #Jaragandi is out now. Turn up the speakers and ignite the stage with full on energy! #HBDRamCharan.”

The song has been filmed in a very vibrant manner, filled with lots of colors and scenery. It showcases Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's energetic dance sequence. Adorned in vibrant traditional attire, both stars engage in lively footwork, choreographed by the legendary dancer Prabhu Deva.

About Game Changer

The storyline of Game Changer revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works. Additionally , Ram Charan will be seen in a dual role, portraying both the younger Ram Nandan and his father, Appanna, a nobleman aspiring to serve his community by establishing a political party.

This is the second time Ram and Kiara will be collaborating for a film.

The action-thriller, produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the name Sri Venkateswara Creations , The film will be released in many languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

However , The film has faced its own set of delays, pushing its release date to September 2024