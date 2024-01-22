trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2712527
Ram Mandir Inauguration: Hombale Films Releases Majestic Melody 'Rama Chandraya' - Watch

Hombale Films has brought their vision of nourishing Indian heritage in real by creating a divine majestic melody RamaChandraya Mangalam to mark the inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. 

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Hombale Films Releases Majestic Melody 'Rama Chandraya' - Watch Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Hombale Films is one of the pioneer filmmakers of the nation who has always created a story that resonates with the audience and presents the richness of our cultural values on the big screen. Be it KGF 1 & 2 or Kantara Or Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire, they have always ensured to treat the audience with a bewitching tale that also touches the hearts. Now, Hombale Films has brought their vision of nourishing Indian heritage in real by creating a divine majestic melody RamaChandraya Mangalam to mark the inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. 

The team Hombale Films created a divine melody titled RamaChandraya Mangalam celebrating the spirit of unity and harmony. The special song has been created by the team members of Hombale Films for the big day when a historic chapter of Bharat unfolds as the whole nation unites in celebration of the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.  Dressed in Indian attire, the team Hombale Films can be seen drenched in fervor with all the devotion. 

Taking to their social media, the filmmakers shared divine melody and jotted down the caption, "A historic chapter of Bharat unfolds as the whole nation unites in celebration.  The inauguration of the #RamMandir in #Ayodhya is a testament to our shared cultural heritage. Let's come together as one nation, celebrating the spirit of unity and harmony. Embracing the cultural richness of our past, let's rejoice in the shared legacy of Jambudweep, where Lord Ram resided.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films has an interesting line-up that includes, Kantara Chapter 1, 'Bagheera', and many more. 

