Ismart Shankar

Ram Pothineni to play the lead role in Thadam remake

After completion of his upcoming film iSmart Shankar, actor Ram Pothineni will begin shooting for next film which is said to be the Telugu remake of Tamil film Thadam. This film is going to be jointly produced by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore and Tagore Madhu. Sravanthi Ravi Kishore is said to have bought the remake rights of this film. The original film, which released on March 1 has Arun Vijay in the lead role and it is a thriller.

Ram Pothineni to play the lead role in Thadam remake

After completion of his upcoming film iSmart Shankar, actor Ram Pothineni will begin shooting for next film which is said to be the Telugu remake of Tamil film Thadam. This film is going to be jointly produced by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore and Tagore Madhu. Sravanthi Ravi Kishore is said to have bought the remake rights of this film. The original film, which released on March 1 has Arun Vijay in the lead role and it is a thriller.

The film is in the pre-production stage and works are going on at a brisk pace. This film is the first ever thriller genre film for Ram. It is said that Ram has watched the movie and has shown interest in it.

Most of Ram’s films are produced by his uncle only. Details on the cast and crew will be unveiled soon.

 Ram has not been part of any thriller till now and this film is going to be special for him, as well as his fans too. Ram himself has a good share of commercial entertainers like Ready, Maska, Kandireega, Pandaga Chesko, Nenu Sailaja and Hello Guru Premakosame.

 The actor is currently busy shooting for iSmart Shankar which is being directed by Puri Jagannadh. He also developed six-pack abs for his role in the film. Niddhi Aggerwal and Nabha Natesh are playing the leading ladies of iSmart Shankar. On the other hand, it is also said that Ram will be teaming up with Sagar K Chandra for a commercial entertainer. An official confirmation is awaited.

 

Ismart Shankar, Ram Pothineni, Guru Premakosame, Niddhi Aggerwal
