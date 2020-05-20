RAM with Mohanlal and Trisha not shelved, clarifies director Jeethu Joseph - Read statement

New Delhi: South superstar Mohanlal fans can heave a sigh of relief as his upcoming ambitious venture 'RAM' is not shelved. Filmmaker Jeethu Joseph reacted to the rumours of movie being shelved and that he has started work on some other project.

Jeethu Joseph clarified the reason why Mohanlal starrer 'RAM' shoot was stopped. He took to his Facebook account and wrote: In the last two three days I have been getting calls and messages asking whether I have shelved my Mohanlal movie 'RAM' and planning another project. We had to stop the work of 'RAM' due to the spread of Covid Virus, but it will resume shoot once the virus threat is down in UK and Uzbekistan. Since kerala is one of the few places in the world where Corona has been controlled effectively, its likely to start the shoot early here. Considering this possibility, in the meantime I am thinking of a film which has its shoot entirely in kerala but this doesn't mean in any way that I have abandoned the project 'RAM'. It's just being delayed due to the circumstances.

Mohanlal starrer 'RAM' shooting was stopped midway because of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. And the filmmaker has revealed that he might complete a few portions of the film in Kerala where COVID-19 pandemic has been controlled effectively.

Meanwhile, there is another film which Jeethu will entirely shoot in Kerala itself.

'RAM' is a Malayalam thriller starring Mohanlal, Trisha and Indrajith Sukumaran. It has been written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and will release next year.