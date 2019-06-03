close

Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati-Gunasekhar's Hiranyakashyap to go on floors soon

The 54-year-old director released a press note on social media which updates about the status of this mega-budget project.

Rana Daggubati-Gunasekhar&#039;s Hiranyakashyap to go on floors soon

Finally, one more film from actor Rana Daggubati’s kitty is announced and fans are on cloud nine now.  We have been listening since a long time that actor Rana is going to play Hiranyakashyap, a king from the mythologies, who is known for bring cruel to his son. Well, there is a lot more than what we know and the actor is going to show it to us all on big screen.

Director Gunasekhar, who has made films like Rudramadevi, Varudu, Okkadu, Arjun, Nippu and others, will be directing this film. While we all have been waiting for an official confirmation since a long time, the director has confirmed June 1, on the occasion of his birthday, that the film is on and that it will be going on floors pretty soon.

The 54-year-old director released a press note on social media which updates about the status of this mega-budget project. While is no information about the rest of the cast and crew, Gunasekhar promised to reveal the details pretty soon.

The note by the veteran director read, “Would like to share that I’m working on a mythological film Hiranyakshyapa starring Rana Daggubati in the titular role. Extrnsive preproduction work is being done for the past three tears for this one… that’s right 3 YEARS! That’s how invigorating this has been. More details and updates to follow soon..” (sic)

We have learnt that the pre-production work is going on at a brisk mode and five different offices across the country and with one the US. Rana has also been part of the pre-production work and he is observing the work closely. the film will go on floors soon.

