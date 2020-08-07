हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj's Haldi ceremony pics are bright, beautiful and full of smiles!

Dressed in plum yellow lehenga with conch shell jewellery, Miheeka looked every bit of a stunning bride. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The good-looking couple Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding ceremonies have begun and how. Although keeping the deadly coronavirus scare in mind, the south star has kept his celebrations limited to a really close bunch of people including his family and friends. 

Their wedding festivities began with a Mata ki chowki and Haldi ceremony. Rana took to Instagram and shared a happy, vibrant picture with his ladylove. Also, do check out other pictures shared on Instagram by Miheeka's fan club:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And life moves fwd in smiles  Thank you 

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

Dressed in plum yellow lehenga with conch shell jewellery, Miheeka looked every bit of a stunning bride. Meanwhile, dapper Rana wore his traditional white kurta and lungi, flashing his radiant smile.

Their wedding is likely to be a private affair in Hyderabad. 

Several of their industry friends such as Shruti Haasan, Samantha Akkineni, Sriya Reddy, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran and many others congratulated the duo and posted comments on Rana's Instagram timeline.

Here's wishing the stunning couple a happy married life ahead!

 

Rana DaggubatiMiheeka BajajRana Daggubati Haldi picsRana Daggubati wedding
