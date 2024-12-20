Rana Daggubati Thanks Rishab Shetty For Giving Him A Tour Of His Hood

New Delhi: Kantara fame star Rishab Shetty impressed one and sundry with this performance. Ever since then, audiences have been eagerly waiting to witness yet another cinematic marvel from him. While the announcement of Kantara: Chapter 1 has kept fans hooked, Rishab’s recent announcement of playing Lord Hanuman in Mythri’s Jai Hanuman has left audiences in absolute excitement. Interestingly, the actor will be sharing screen space with Rana Daggubati in the film. Recently, Rana was seen spending quality time with Rishab and couldn’t help but thank him for giving him a tour of his hometown.

Rana Daggubati took to his social media and shared a picture of himself and Rishab standing on the beach, facing the sea. Along with the picture, Rana wrote:

"An awesome day spent!! Thank you for showing me around your hood. Truly a special experience @rishabshettyofficial coming back for more"

Rishab Shetty is working on delivering a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated Kantara Chapter 1. Additionally, he is in talks with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker for a potential collaboration.