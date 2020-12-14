Rana Daggubati turns 36, birthday wishes pour in for the 'Baahubali' star

Mumbai: As south Indian star Rana Daggubati ringed in his 36th birthday on Monday, several stars from the industry including Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh showered heart-warming wishes on the `Bahubali` star.

By sharing an all smiles photograph with the birthday boy from an event, the `Yuvaraju` star extended greetings on the occasion. He wrote, "Happy birthday, @RanaDaggubati... Wishing you success and happiness in abundance... Keep up the amazing work!"

Happy birthday, @RanaDaggubati... Wishing you success and happiness in abundance... Keep up the amazing work! pic.twitter.com/0TurpyuFyZ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 14, 2020

Allu Arjun, too, penned down an adorable wish for his `bestie` to mark the occasion. He tweeted, "Happy Birthday Fireeeeeee Btw ... couldn`t find a pic of us in recent times. I can`t post the old ones @RanaDaggubati #HBDranadaggubati #bestie."

Happy Birthday Fireeeeeee Btw ... couldn’t find a pic of us in recent times . I can’t post the old ones @RanaDaggubati #HBDranadaggubati #bestie pic.twitter.com/R6i8KvUPjU — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 13, 2020

Bollywood stars also extended heart-warming wishes to the `Dum Maro Dum` star.

Vivek Oberoi tweeted, "Here`s wishing the handsome and talented @RanaDaggubati a very happy birthday! Have a super year ahead buddy!"

Here’s wishing the handsome and talented @RanaDaggubati a very happy birthday! Have a super year ahead buddy! — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) December 14, 2020

"Happy bday @RanaDaggubati.. Have a wonderful year!! Btw, Southbay & YRU looking super cool, wrote Sophie Choudhry on Twitter.

Terming the birthday boy as `Superhuman`, Rakul Preet Singh shared an all smiles picture on Instagram Story.

Happy birthday, Rana Daggubati!