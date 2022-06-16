New Delhi: National crush Rashmika Mandanna has an interesting lineup of big-budget films in her kitty. Ever since the release of Pushpa, the actress has also been running hot in the brands' circuit with her character of Srivalli becoming a rage throughout. With the tag of Srivalli, Rashmika is now being chased by many gold jewellery brands.

A source close to the development reveals, "Many big banner Indian gold jewellery brands have been chasing Rashmika to become their face of endorsements and promotions, more so after being referred to as Srivalli, which is other name of Goddess Lakshmi since last 6 months. Even before making her Bollywood debut, Rashmika is penetrating deep into the heartlands of the country with her character Srivalli becoming a rage. This is why her brand appeal amongst Indian jewellery brands is very high."

After delivering the box office hit ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ in December 2021, Rashmika has become various brands’ go-to endorser choice. She's endorsing brands across product groups, setting a pan-India appeal. The character of Srivalli has struck a chord with the audiences and became an overnight success.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Animal, next to Ranbir Kapoor, Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun, Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra.