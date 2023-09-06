trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658542
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Living Together? Actress' Recent Post Sparks Rumours, Check It Out

Rashmika's recent post has made fans wonder if the two are living together as Vijay posed at the same place a few days ago and shared the picture online. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 10:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Living Together? Actress' Recent Post Sparks Rumours, Check It Out Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Dating rumours of South actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been doing rounds for months now. Neither of the two have ever confirmed or denied their relationship but fans keep speculating on the basis of their social media posts and this time, they are pretty sure. Rashmika's recent post has made fans wonder if the two are living together as Vijay posed at the same place a few days ago and shared the picture online. 

Rashmika Mandanna dropped a series of pictures on Instagram yesterday after she attended the wedding of her assistant. In the pictures, Rashmika can be seen dressed in a mustard saree looking absolutely beautiful. The solo picture of Rashmika was clicked on Vijay's terrace as the actor had earlier shared many clicks sitting there and the background is exactly the same. 


 

As soon as the post went viral on the internet, fans began speculating that the duo is not just together but are also living-in. One fan commented, 'I’ve been saying they’ve been together for at least 3-4 years now.' Another one said, 'Heard that they are engaged. Not sure how true this is.' 

Earlier too, they were seen holidaying together in the Maldives, they dropped pictures on respective social media handles with the same background on the same day, so well, that's enough for fans to speculate. 

On the film front after receiving immense love for his role in Kushi, he will be seen next in VD 13 and in an untitled project with Geeta Govindam director Parasuram. On the other hand, Rashmika will soon be seen in 'Pushpa: The Rule' with Allu Arjun. She also has 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor in her kitty. 

