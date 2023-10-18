Rashmika Mandanna Congratulates Pushpa Co-Star Allu Arjun On Winning The National Award

New Delhi: National Crush Rashmika Mandanna, also fondly goes by the name of her character, ‘Srivalli’, is truly one of the prettiest actresses in the film industry. Pushpa being one of her most loved and admired films, is all set to release next year.

Recently, as the Pushpa star, Allu Arjun won the National Award for Best Actor - Male, our Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram to share a sweet story congratulating him for the same! She captioned it, “What a lovely moment to witness… congratulations”

Reposting the same story, National Award Winner, Allu Arjun said, “Thank you my sweetest Srivalli” Their chemistry on screen, has left fans in awe of them and it’s sure that they’re waiting on seeing this duo back on silver screens!

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has an exciting line up of projects which is sure to be a treat for her fans, right from the sequel of the highly anticipated film, ‘Pushpa 2 - The Rule’, apart from which she has ‘D-51’, ‘Rainbow’ and ‘Animal’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor which will release in theatres on the 1st of December.