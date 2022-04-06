Rashmika Mandanna enjoys fan-girl moment with Vijay as they announce ‘Thalapathy 66’

NEW DELHI: Rashmika Mandanna is surely on cloud nine as the south actress is bagging back to back projects from everywhere and her charm among her fans is increasing day by day.

The star making her presence known all over the country, Rashmika is churning out big projects back to back. The actress recently announced yet another big project which will star her opposite Thalapathy Vijay and evidently, she is really excited for the same.

Taking to her social media, the actress shared the series of pictures with the Thalapathy Vijay and clearly she was absolutely delighted to be working with the star, as she wrote -

"Ok now this feels like something else..

Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I’ve been wanting to do.. act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him.. everything .. yaaaaay finally!

An absolute delight.. "

#thalapathyvijay

@srivenkateswaracreations

@directorvamshi sir..

Cheers to new beginnings..

The National crush of India is busy announcing big Bollywood projects even before making her debut in the industry, and this speaks volumes of her talent and charm across the country.

Rashmika's big ticket projects in the lineup include, 'Mission Manju' where she will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra, 'Goodbye' with Amitabh Bachchan and 'Animal', opposite Ranbir Kapoor besides Thalapathy 66.