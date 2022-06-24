NewsEntertainmentRegional
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is one of the top actresses in the Tamil, Telugu and Kannada industries, has laughed off a media report that claimed that the actress has been demanding flight tickets for her pet dog from producers.

Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 07:01 PM IST

Quoting the article with the headline, 'Rashmika Demands Flight Tickets For Her Pet Dog', the actress tweeted the Rolling On the Floor Laughing smiley several times and said, "Hey c'mon, don't be mean now. Even if you want Aura to travel with me, she doesn't want to travel around with me. She's very happy in Hyderabad. Thank you for your concern."

She went on to say, "Sorry but this made my day.. Couldn't stop laughing."

One of her fans pointed out to the actress on Twitter that there were several more such news reports like these.

To this, the actress responded, saying, "Really? please keep sending them to me no (sic). My God!! I wonder what all my loves are being fed. I feel sorry though!"

Rashmika will be seen opposite actor Vijay in his upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film 'Varisu', which is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

