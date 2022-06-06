हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
rashmika mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna surely knows how to grab the limelight. Time and again Rashmika has graced the audience with another mesmerizing look. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Rashmika Mandanna surely knows how to grab the limelight. Time and again Rashmika has graced the audience with another mesmerizing look. 

Her growth as an actor is truly commendable that has always left a mark on the screen with her ravishing beauty. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

Ever since the release of 'Pushpa: The Rise', Rashmika's fandom has elevated to a whole new level that has made her the face of many big brands. The journey of the diva is worth huge applause that in such a short time she has made her presence all over the country. 

While marking her power-packed performances and adorable beauty, a leading entertainment magazine has dedicated this month's edition to Rashmika while titling it 'RISE AND RISE OF RASHMIKA MANDANNA'. 

The actress is truly seen redefining her hot and sensual avatar in an orange top paired with white pants. 

They added a caption saying - "Fondly Known as 'Crushmika' by her fans, #RashmikaMandanna has firmly established herself as a top actor in many of India's film industries - in quite a short time, we must say, Here's presenting the diva on our June digital cover."

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen in a bunch of exciting products including Animal, Mission Majnu, and Goodbye.

